Southern Africa: Tripartite Youth and Women Trade Policy Dialogue Forum Highlights Youth Agripreneurs and Cross-Border Trade Across Comesa-EAC-SADC

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A new generation of African agripreneurs, among them women entrepreneurs, are stepping into the spotlight, as over 40 young traders from across the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region are converging in Nairobi, Kenya on 20 - 21 May 2026 for the Tripartite Youth and Women Trade Policy Dialogue Forum.

Convened as part of the policy process leading to the Tripartite Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for July this year, the forum places youth-led agribusiness and cross-border trade at the centre of regional integration efforts under the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) and its Simplified Trade Regime (TSTR).

The forum brings together a powerful cohort of young entrepreneurs already transforming Africa's agricultural value chains, from production and processing to export and regional trade.

From the United Republic of Tanzania, Ms. Rose Chimilila, Founder and CEO of Chimi Group Company Limited, is leading a fast-growing agribusiness exporting avocados and beans while building structured value chains that connect smallholder farmers to regional and international markets. Her company's recognition as an Upcoming SME Export Company underscores the growing competitiveness of youth-led enterprises in global agricultural trade.

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From Zambia, Mr. Mutini Cheta, co-owner of Wattles and Combs, is driving innovation in poultry production and animal feed manufacturing. His company produces over 75,000 broilers annually and is pioneering affordable, locally engineered feed solutions that reduce costs for farmers while improving productivity--demonstrating how youth-led innovation can transform rural livelihoods.

Mr. Prudence Musvaire from Zimbabwe, the co-founder of Bliss Produce, represents a new wave of diversified agribusiness models, spanning honey production, peanut butter processing and goat farming. His enterprise connects local production to international markets, including exports to Dubai, showcasing the export potential of youth-driven agro-processing.

Mr. Sekoati Sekoati from Lesotho, the founder of Maluting Agro-Tech, is building a niche in medicinal and culinary herbs, combining agriculture with innovation and technology. Through international trade engagements in markets such as Germany and the UAE, he is positioning indigenous products within global value chains while championing youth employment through agribusiness.

From the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. Makuwe Bolobo Junior, CEO of Groupe Makuwe, brings extensive experience in agro-processing--covering cocoa, maize, cassava and groundnut value chains. Beyond his enterprise, he plays a critical role in mentoring young entrepreneurs and strengthening SME participation in regional trade and value chains.

The forum highlights how young African agripreneurs are already engaging with regional trade frameworks such as the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) in practical ways, by expanding exports, building cross-border value chains and navigating trade compliance systems. Through their experiences in sectors like horticulture, poultry, agro-processing and niche agricultural products, the young agripreneurs demonstrate both the opportunities and the persistent challenges of scaling youth-led agribusiness across COMESA, EAC, and SADC markets.

The Nairobi dialogue seeks to bridge this gap through targeted sensitisation, practical capacity building, and direct engagement with policymakers. Participants are expected to deepen their understanding of the TFTA and TSTR while identifying concrete constraints and proposing concrete solutions to improve access to regional markets.

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A key expected outcome of the forum is the development of a Tripartite Youth and Women Trade Declaration, reflecting the priorities and recommendations of young traders from across the region.

The Declaration is intended to be submitted to the Tripartite Heads of State and Government, providing a structured channel for youth perspectives to inform ongoing discussions on regional trade policies and implementation.

As regional integration efforts continue under the COMESA, EAC and SADC frameworks, the forum underscores the growing role of youth in cross border and agribusiness development. It highlights the importance of strengthening skills, improving access to trade facilitation tools, and enhancing engagement between young entrepreneurs and policymakers to support more inclusive participation in regional markets.