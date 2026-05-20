Uganda: EC Begins Voters Register Display Ahead of Kalangala Woman MP By-Election

Electoral Commission Uganda has commenced the display of the National Voters Register in Kalangala District ahead of the by-election for the District Woman Representative in Parliament scheduled for June 24, 2026.

Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the exercise will run from May 20 to May 29 across all 115 polling stations in the island district.

Mucunguzi explained that the display exercise is intended to allow voters and members of the public to verify their details and ensure that only eligible voters appear on the register for their respective polling stations.

"The purpose of displaying the National Voters Register is to ensure that only those allowed by law to vote from a particular polling station are maintained on the register," Mucunguzi said.

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He urged residents of Kalangala to actively participate by checking their particulars and reporting any irregularities to electoral officials for correction.

According to the commission, the verification process is aimed at ensuring a clean, accurate and credible voters register ahead of the by-election.

The Kalangala District Woman MP by-election follows the death of former MP-elect Hellen Nakimuli of the National Unity Platform in April 2026 after surgical complications.

The seat represents Uganda's Ssese Islands in Kalangala District.

Under the Electoral Commission roadmap, nominations for candidates will take place on June 10 and 11, campaigns will run from June 12 to June 22, while polling is scheduled for June 24.

The race has attracted strong interest, particularly within the National Unity Platform, where several aspirants are seeking the party flag, including Nakimuli's sister, Irene Nampala.

At least 13 women have reportedly expressed interest in contesting for the parliamentary seat.