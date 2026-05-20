Uganda: Forest Pharmacy - How Kibale's Chimpanzees Use Nature to Boost Health and Sexual Vitality

Deep within the lush ecosystem of Kibale Forest National Park, a remarkable story of survival, instinct and natural medicine unfolds every day.

While many visitors come for the thrill of tracking primates, what often goes unnoticed is the complex relationship chimpanzees have with medicinal plants, particularly when it comes to health, vitality and even sexual behaviour.

Wildlife ranger Richard Alicwamu describes one tree, Warburgia ugandensis, as a "hospital" for wildlife because of its wide range of medicinal benefits. The powerful medicinal tree has long been used by both animals and humans to treat different ailments.

Chimpanzees instinctively seek out the tree when unwell, feeding on its bitter fruits, bark and leaves to treat symptoms such as fever, coughs and general weakness. The plant is known for its antimicrobial properties and gained wider public attention during the COVID-19 pandemic because of its connection to herbal remedies such as Covidex.

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"Chimpanzees also get sick the way we do," Alicwamu explains. "When they feel feverish or weak, you'll see them come straight to this tree."

Beyond treating illness, some plants in Kibale play another intriguing role by supporting sexual health and behaviour among ageing chimpanzees.

"Just like humans, chimpanzees experience changes in energy and reproductive drive as they age. To compensate, they turn to specific plant species believed to act as natural aphrodisiacs," Alicwamu says.

One such plant is wild lemon, which older chimpanzees consume to boost vitality. Another is Ficus exasperata, a rough, sandpaper-like leaf that chimpanzees carefully fold and chew, not for nutrition, but for its medicinal properties.

While the plant is primarily used as a dewormer to help rid the body of intestinal parasites, researchers and wildlife experts say it also contributes to overall health, indirectly supporting strength, stamina and reproductive activity.

"It's not just about food," Alicwamu notes. "Some of these plants are taken specifically to improve their condition, just like humans would take herbs or supplements."

This behaviour, known as zoopharmacognosy, the ability of animals to self-medicate, is becoming an increasingly important area of scientific study. In Kibale, the phenomenon is on full display.

Chimpanzees have been observed carefully selecting, preparing and consuming plants depending on their needs. Leaves are folded before swallowing to trap parasites, bitter bark is chewed to fight infections, and certain fruits are eaten to restore strength.

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The result is a delicate, instinct-driven healthcare system that has evolved over thousands of years.

Kibale's forest offers more than a wildlife experience. It provides insight into the deep connection between nature and health.

From treating fevers to boosting vitality, chimpanzees continue to demonstrate that some answers to modern health challenges may still lie in the natural world.

And perhaps most fascinating of all, even in the wild, the pursuit of health, strength and romance appears to be universal.