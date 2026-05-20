Zimbabwe: 'I Am Okay,' Sonja Madzikanda Says At First Court Appearance Following Arrest

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja on Wednesday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court alongside her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda, following their arrest.

Sonja spent two nights in police custody after her arrest on Monday on allegations of denying Chivayo access to their two children.

Asked how she was feeling Sonja briefly spoke to journalists outside the court, saying, "It's okay, I am okay," as photographers and reporters gathered around her before proceedings commenced.

Her mother was arrested Tuesday on allegations of cyber crimes and attempting to siphon US$1.4 million from a trust account reportedly established for Chivayo's children. According to reports, investigators allege efforts were made to alter signatories linked to the account without authorisation.

The matter has attracted widespread public attention due to the long-running and highly publicised fallout between Chivayo and Sonja following the collapse of their marriage.

More details to follow as court proceedings are still underway.