Kenya: New NCIC Boss Warns Against Hate Speech Before 2027 Elections

Nairobi — Newly sworn-in National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairman Kepha Omae has called on political leaders and citizens to reject divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking after taking office, Omae urged leaders to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law, warning that freedom of expression should not be used to undermine national unity.

"As we approach the 2027 general elections, I call upon political leaders of all nations and all citizens to exercise restraint upon the rule of law and reject utterances that divide. Freedom of expression must never become a weapon against our unity," he stated during the ceremony attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Omae is further appealing to Parliament to fast-track the enactment of the proposed NCIC Act 2026 to strengthen the commission's mandate and align it with the Constitution.

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He also commended the Judiciary for establishing special courts to handle hate speech cases, saying stronger inter-agency cooperation would be key in preserving peace ahead of the 2027 elections.

"May our work as NCIC restore confidence in our institutions, renew trust among communities, and rekindle hope that Kenya will truly become one indivisible nation. As I assume the leadership of NCIC, I pledge three things that must go on record: impartial service, proactive action, and partnership for peace. We will serve all Kenyans fairly, act decisively, and build strong partnerships to advance cohesion across every corner of our country," Omae stated.

Omae succeeds Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia, whose five year term ended after he was appointed to the role in 2019.

He will serve alongside Josphine Kirion Eragae from Isiolo County, Joseph Nguyo, Jackson Swadi Kedogo, Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi, Irene Chepoisho Tulel, Hassan Billow Ahmed, and Ms Jerusah Mwaathime Michael.

The Commission is mandated to foster national cohesion and unity as well as advance peaceful coexistence by confronting ethnic discrimination and hate speech.