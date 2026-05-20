Nairobi — State Department for Sports is seeking parliamentary approval for a Sh32.24 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, marking a significant increase from the Sh25.49 billion ceiling set in the 2026 Budget Policy Statement as preparations for AFCON 2027 and major sports infrastructure projects gather pace.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi defended the revised estimates, which lean heavily on development spending and betting-tax-backed funding through the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF).

The proposal reflects a sharp shift in spending priorities, with development expenditure rising to Sh28.8 billion, compared to the earlier ceiling, as the government accelerates construction of key facilities, including the Talanta Sports City Stadium expected to anchor Kenya's hosting of AFCON 2027.

A portion of the revised budget also includes Sh3.9 billion earmarked for AFCON 2027 hosting commitments, alongside increased Appropriations-in-Aid projected from betting taxes and lotteries, which now play a central role in financing sports development.

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The department says the spending framework is aligned to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), with investments targeting stadium upgrades, constituency sports academies, and expansion of Kenya's sports tourism value chain.

"Kenya's sports sector is being positioned not only for competition but also as an economic driver through infrastructure, tourism and youth talent development."

"To provide leadership, co-ordination, and an enabling policy, legislative, regulatory, and institutional framework for sports development."

Despite the expansion in funding, the submission highlights pressure points within the sector, with agencies such as the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, Kenya Academy of Sports, and Sports Kenya all flagging additional funding needs to fully execute their mandates.

ADAK has warned that underfunding anti-doping programmes could expose Kenya to international compliance risks, while KAS and Sports Kenya have also cited budget shortfalls affecting talent development and facility operations.