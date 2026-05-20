Namibia: NFA Cup Highlights Growth of Women's Football

The rapid growth of women's football in Namibia was once again on display as regional champions emerged from across the country in the inaugural Namibia Football Association (NFA) Cup women's regional league competition.

Erongo region's Desert Queens FC and Khomas-based Girls Football Academy were among the teams crowned regional champions following weeks of competitive football that showcased emerging talent, growing structures and the determination of women footballers.

Other regional winners include Kanaan United FC from Omaheke, Okalumbu Desert Rollers from Oshikoto, Future Ogongo Queens from Omusati, Hope FC from Oshana, Rundu Chiefs Smart Ladies from Kavango East and Greenside Queens FC from Ohangwena.

Desert Queens coach Michael Pengeyo described the victory as a major milestone for both the club and women's football in Erongo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I am very proud of my players and technical team because this achievement was not easy. The players sacrificed a lot, some even had to cancel their holidays because the NFA Cup announcement came at the last minute," he said.

"The girls showed discipline, unity and fighting spirit from the first match to the last one. The win is a big thing for the club and women's football in the region," he added.

Pengeyo explained that despite the short notice, the team had already been preparing long before the tournament was announced, focusing heavily on teamwork and fitness. Some players reportedly travelled from other towns to Swakopmund to train with the squad.

However, he highlighted several challenges facing women's football clubs, including limited sponsorships, inadequate training facilities, lack of equipment and insufficient exposure.

While praising the NFA Cup, Pengeyo expressed disappointment that regional winners would not advance to compete against Women's Super League sides, saying such opportunities are crucial for player development.

He also stressed the importance of grassroots football, saying it remains the foundation for discovering and nurturing future stars.

Meanwhile, Girls Football Academy coach Keshii Nghipandwa said winning the Khomas regional title was a proud moment for the club, especially because several players have been with the academy since childhood.

"Winning the regional title means everything to the team because we have players that have been with us since the age of seven or eight. The key factor to winning the NFA Cup was mentality and teamwork. We prepared well tactically and that advantage paid off," Nghipandwa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Soccer Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that competition in the Khomas region was extremely tough, with teams such as Riverheights and Royals pushing his team to the limit.

Despite injuries, late tournament announcements and players returning from holidays unfit, Nghipandwa believes women's football in Namibia has grown significantly, particularly in Khomas where several Women's Super League clubs are based.