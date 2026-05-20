Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Inspects Projects and Public Facilities On Unannounced Visit to Nabeul

20 May 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed made an unannounced visit on Tuesday to several areas in the governorate of Nabeul, including Marsa Al Oumara, Al Mangaa, and Retiba in the Takelsa district. He later traveled to Korbous, where he observed violations involving public property and met with local residents to hear their concerns.

During the visit, the president also inspected the road linking Nabeul to Kélibia. The project, launched in 2018, remains unfinished despite the funding allocated to it, according to the presidency.

Late Tuesday night, President Saïed visited the Béni Khiar middle school and ordered the immediate launch of renovation and maintenance works aimed at improving safety and learning conditions for students.

Earlier in the day, the head of state held talks at the Government Palace in La Kasbah with Prime Minister Sarrah Zaâfrani Zenzri. He sharply criticized persistent shortcomings in public services and said "the current situation could no longer continue."

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