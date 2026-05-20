South Africa: Department of Health Mulls Over New Licence Approach After Constitutional Court Ruling

Following the Constitutional Court's ruling against restrictive health workforce controls, the Department of Health is now exploring international licensing models to improve healthcare access.

After the Constitutional Court ruled against controversial provisions that would have allowed the government to determine where medical professionals could work, the Department of Health says it is now looking at alternatives.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the Department was looking at schemes in Canada and Denmark, where structured licences were issued to health facilities, and health practitioners had to apply to work at these hospitals.

The purpose of the certificate of need - the ruling the Constitutional Court shot down - was to equalise the availability of medical practitioners, including specialists, between the private and the public sector and also between urban and rural areas.

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For context - Government insists NHI intact despite court ruling against certificate of need scheme May 18, 2026 At the moment, the Department of Health has a limited ability to purchase some services from private doctors using conditional grants when those services are not available in the public sector.

But Mohale said a more proactive approach would be to follow the structured strategy used by Denmark or Canada, where licences were determined by the health department, and practitioners applied to work at those licensed establishments.

On Monday, after two decades...