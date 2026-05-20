Angola: World Bank Reiterates Funding for City Construction Along the Lobito Corridor

Baku — The World Bank's Vice President for Infrastructure, Valerie Levkov, reiterated on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, an estimated $400 million in funding for innovative housing projects, such as the construction of cities along the Lobito corridor in the province of Benguela.

The information was made official to the Angolan press after a meeting between the World Bank official and the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos, on the sidelines of the 13th Edition of the World Urban Forum, which runs until the 22nd of the current month at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

According to Valerie Levkov, this is a financial allocation intended for the organization of the territory, from resilient infrastructure to the construction of sustainable housing and related areas, to also attract the population of other countries around the corridor, thus promoting development.

She praised the Angolan government for its innovative management of the projects, stressing that the World Bank will provide all the technical support to ensure a real impact on families' social conditions.

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Also on Tuesday, Minister Carlos Alberto dos Santos met with the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, with whom he discussed relations between Angola and this United Nations agency, as well as participating in the ministerial meeting framed within the New Urban Agenda.

For the event's 4th day, Wednesday, is scheduled a visit to the exhibition and dialogues on topics linked to sustainable development among participants.

The 13th World Urban Forum, under the motto "Housing the world: safe and resilient cities and communities," involves more than 20,000 people from 180 countries.

Angola is present with a delegation headed by the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos, thus becoming a regular participant in the event, which debuted in 2002 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The country has been present in several Editions, notably the 12th Edition in Cairo, Egypt, in which the focus was on the themes of sustainable urbanization and the role of African cities in the future.

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