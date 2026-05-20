Angola: Around 4,000 Families Displaced By the Cavaco River Floods Have Been Reintegrated Into Their Homes

Benguela — Around 4,000 families, out of the 8,587 displaced by the Cavaco River floods, have already been reintegrated into their homes, as part of the Government's emergency program, the provincial governor of Benguela, Manuel Nunes Júnior, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking during the reception of 135 tons of various goods donated by the Ministry of Transport, within the framework of the humanitarian corridor to Benguela, the governor explained that the reintegration process is taking place gradually, with an average of between 200 and 400 families being reintegrated into their areas of origin every day.

According to Manuel Nunes Júnior, the families, whose homes suffered partial damage, are benefiting from support kits provided by the Government, allowing for the recovery of their homes and the progressive return to normal life.

"Every day we reintegrate families. There are days when we reintegrate 400 families, other days 200 families. We are in that average," he stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Regarding the families who completely lost their homes, the governor clarified that they will be included in the social housing construction program, already authorized by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, aimed at guaranteeing their permanent resettlement.

This refers to Presidential Decree No. 185/26, of May 8, which approves the opening of the emergency contracting procedure for interventions in the Cavaco, Catumbela and Coporolo rivers, as well as in roads, bridges and social housing.

The plan, authorized by the Head of State, includes, among other things, the construction of 225 social housing units with basic water and energy infrastructure, in addition to two additional projects aimed at building 250 social housing units each, to resettle families affected by the floods.

According to the governor, the decision to proceed with the construction of the houses is a strategic and emergency measure, and the resources for starting the implementation process are already secured.

He also mentioned that local companies should play an important role in the works, alongside large construction companies already involved, with the aim of accelerating the execution of the projects and allowing the rapid resettlement of the populations.

On the occasion, Manuel Nunes Júnior thanked the Ministry of Transport for its solidarity gesture, since the goods received will be essential to support the families who remain in the two reception centers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Management of donations

When questioned about the management of donations, the governor acknowledged that, despite the Executive's efforts, there may be occasional failures in the distribution of goods. However, he assures that there is no evidence of systematic irregularities and that control mechanisms remain active to hold any offenders accountable.

The floods caused by the overflowing of the Cavaco River, which affected several riverside neighborhoods and part of the city of Benguela on April 12, have already caused 19 deaths, 31 missing persons, and left 8,587 families homeless, according to the latest tally from the authorities.

During the emergency operations, 3,624 people isolated by the advancing waters were also rescued.

Official data also indicate the destruction of 1,570 houses, in addition to 3,873 damaged residences and more than three thousand homes flooded by the flash floods. JH/CRB/DOJ