Angola: Infrastructure Rehabilitation Will Strengthen Artistic Offerings in Several Provinces

Talatona — The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, revealed that several infrastructures are undergoing rehabilitation and modernization in different provinces of the country, as part of the Executive's efforts to increase artistic offerings and boost the cultural and creative industries.

According to information provided by the Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, at a press conference clarifying the name of the Palace of Arts, during the President of the Republic's inspection visit to the works at the aforementioned space, the interventions are mainly taking place in the provinces of Luanda, Benguela and Namibe, focusing on the recovery of historical halls and strategic cultural spaces.

In Luanda, rehabilitation work is underway on infrastructures such as the Cine São Paulo, Cine Tivoli and Cine Atlântico, as well as other halls intended for multi-purpose activities, with the potential to host music, theater, dance and visual arts events.

The works also include the modernization of cultural spaces integrated into artistic production centers, some of which will be completed in phases to allow for their progressive entry into operation.

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In the interior of the country, interventions are also underway in cultural spaces in the provinces of Cuanza-Norte, Uíge, Benguela, and Namibe, as part of the strategy to expand and enhance the network of cultural infrastructures at the national level.

The infrastructures under rehabilitation aim to improve the conditions for holding shows and boost the technical capacity of the sector, including areas such as sound, lighting, set design, and artistic production.

The process is part of the Executive's strategy to enhance the cultural sector, focusing on improving the working conditions of artists and strengthening the cultural and creative industries throughout the country.

According to the Minister of Culture, the interventions in cultural venues and infrastructure also aim to improve employability in the arts and culture sector, create conditions for the generation of direct and indirect jobs, and involve artists, technicians, and other professionals linked to the production, management, and maintenance of cultural spaces.

For him, the revitalization of these facilities will also allow for a greater circulation of shows and events, with an emphasis on expanding income opportunities for cultural agents. GIZ/DOC/DP/DOJ