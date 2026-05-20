Angola: Role of Museums in Preserving the Identity of the Kongo People Analyzed in Zaire

Mbanza Kongo — A lecture on the "role of the regional museum in preserving the identity of the Kongo people" brought together cultural agents and academics on Monday in Mbanza Kongo, Zaire Province, as part of the May 18th International Museum Day.

The program for the event, which takes place under the theme "museums uniting a divided world", was preceded by a temporary exhibition and the performance of traditional games that took place at the Regional Museum of the Kingdom of Kongo.

In an interview at the opening of the lecture, the director of the Regional Museum of the Kingdom of Kongo, Avelino Manzueto, said that preserving the identity of a people constitutes an act of sovereignty and citizenship.

The official stated that the Regional Museum of the Kingdom of Kongo, located in the center of Mbanza Kongo city, assumes the role of legitimate guardian of the cultural heritage of this people, emphasizing that the daily mission of this institution consists of keeping alive the soul of this tribe, its moral values, and its historical resilience.

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In this regard, he said that the role of cultural maintenance and preservation of this museum institution must be carried out with the active participation of the local community and beyond.

"The legacy of the Kingdom of Kongo transcended borders, influenced cultures, and left an indelible mark on the history of humanity", he stated.

In turn, the speaker António Moniz highlighted the Regional Museum of the Kingdom of Kongo as a cultural link between generations, assuming a social function in the relationship between the guardians of collective memory and new generations in scientific research on the history of the ancient Kingdom of Kongo.

According to the historian, the images of the Kulumbimbi ruins printed on the five thousand kwanzas note (national currency) arouse the interest of many tourists who visit the city of Mbanza Kongo.

The director of the provincial Culture office, Nzuzi Makiese, who led the activity representing the provincial governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, appealed for the preservation of this and other attributes that contributed to the elevation of the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo to World Heritage held in July 2017. DA/JL/MRA/DOJ