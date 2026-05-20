Somalia: Somali Military Officers Discuss Security in Bay Region Ahead of Elections

20 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia, May 20, 2026 — Senior officers of the Somali National Army held a security meeting in the southwestern city of Baidoa on Tuesday to discuss the security situation in Bay region and wider South West State, military officials said.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullahi Hussein Cirro, deputy commander of the army's ground forces, and attended by Colonel Isaaq, Colonel Hussein Moolif and other senior officers from various military units.

Officials focused on accelerating operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group and strengthening security in Baidoa and other towns across South West State, particularly as preparations continue for planned one-person, one-vote elections.

The officers also discussed measures aimed at tightening security, improving coordination among security agencies and ensuring stability across areas administered by the South West regional authorities.

Somalia has intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab in several regions as the federal government seeks to improve security and advance political and electoral processes.

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