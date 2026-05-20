Somalia: Somali Danab Commandos Conduct Security Operation in Bay Region

Bay Region, Somalia — Somali special forces conducted a planned security operation in areas under Buurhakaba district in the Bay region, targeting suspected Al-Shabaab hideouts, military officials said Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the Danab commandos of the Somali National Army, specifically the 165th Unit of the 16th Brigade, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and dismantle militant networks in southern Somalia.

According to officers who led the mission, troops raided positions and locations where Al-Shabaab fighters were believed to be hiding.

"The objective of the operation was to reinforce security, protect civilians and prevent destabilizing activities by enemy groups in the area," an officer involved in the operation said.

The officials did not immediately provide details on casualties or arrests resulting from the operation.

Security forces were continuing clearance and stabilization operations in the area to consolidate security gains and maintain stability, the officers added.

Somalia has intensified military operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group in several regions as the government seeks to reclaim territory and improve security.