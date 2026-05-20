East Africa: Arab League Warns of Danger of Israeli Intervention in Somalia and the Horn of Africa

Cairo, Egypt — The Arab League has strongly warned against the dangers of Israeli military intervention in the Horn of Africa region, especially in the northern regions of Somalia.

Ahmed Abu Al-Ghayt said in a press release that any military attacks and interventions against an independent state of Somalia pose a threat to the security and stability of the region, and could disrupt peace in the Horn of Africa and the Arab world in general.

The press release stressed that such actions could undermine the sovereignty of countries and the security balance in the region, and could lead to political tensions and chaos that spread to the rest of the region.

Ahmed Abu Al-Ghayt also underlined the importance of respecting the sovereignty of countries, preserving their unity, and adhering to international law.

Finally, the Arab League reaffirmed its support for the unity and stability of Somalia, calling for the respect of international law and agreements.