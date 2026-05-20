Somalia, GCC Discuss Infrastructure and Reconstruction Cooperation in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20, 2026 — Somalia's minister of public works held talks with the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on strengthening cooperation in urban development, infrastructure and reconstruction during an international forum in Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Somalia's Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing, Ayuub Ismail Yusuf, accompanied by Somalia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdinur Dahir Fidow, met GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi on the sidelines of the World Cities Forum in Baku, according to Somali officials.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation and coordination in urban development, economic infrastructure, reconstruction and sustainable development, with particular emphasis on opportunities that could support Somalia's rebuilding efforts and long-term growth.

Yusuf underscored the importance the Somali federal government places on its partnership with GCC member states, especially in investment, public service development and the improvement of key infrastructure sectors critical to the country's economic progress.

The meeting concluded with what officials described as a mutual understanding and practical outcomes aimed at enhancing ties and cooperation between Somalia and the GCC.