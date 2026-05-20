Namibia: Entries Open for 2026 Nedbank Desert Dash

Entries for the 2026 Nedbank Desert Dash will officially open in June as the iconic endurance cycling event celebrates 22 years of testing riders across Namibia's rugged landscapes.

Recognised as one of Africa's premier ultra-endurance mountain bike races, the event challenges cyclists to complete a gruelling 401-kilometre route across the Namib Desert. The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place from 11 to 12 December.

Solo rider entries will open on 1 June, followed by two-person team entries on 8 June and four-person team entries on 15 June. Organisers have urged cyclists to register early, as demand for the event has historically been high across all race categories.

One of the major developments for the upcoming edition is the inclusion of e-bikes in the popular half dash category, reserved for two-person teams. Organisers say the move is aimed at making the event more accessible to a wider range of riders while preserving the competitiveness of the remaining categories.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

To manage growing interest, entries in the half dash division will also be capped at 100 teams this year, a decision expected to increase demand even further. Title sponsor Nedbank Namibia said the event continues to reflect its commitment to sport, wellness and community development. The bank's communications and public relations manager, Selma Kaulinge, said the race has become a symbol of perseverance, sustainability and healthy living over the past two decades.

"The Nedbank Desert Dash is more than just a cycling race. It creates opportunities for local riders to compete against international athletes while promoting healthy lifestyles and social connections," she said.

Event organisers LEMA Events also highlighted the role the race continues to play in growing cycling in Namibia. Leander Borg said the event brings together cyclists from different backgrounds through a shared passion for endurance and adventure.