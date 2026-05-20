Rwanda, Russia Sign Deal in Nuclear Medicine, Healthcare Systems

Rwanda and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in the health sector, covering areas ranging from healthcare systems development and medical research to disease prevention and nuclear medicine.

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The agreement was signed by health minister Sabin Nsanzimana and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Murashko, on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland, since May 18.

The signing was announced by the Russian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, May 19, through a statement shared on its official X account.

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Poccᴎᴙ ᴎ Pyaʜдa πoдπᴎcaлᴎ ʍeʍopaʜдyʍ o coᴛpyдʜᴎчecᴛʙe ʙ cɸepe ɜдpaʙooxpaʜeʜᴎᴙ Ha πoлᴙx Bceʍᴎpʜoй accʍ6лeᴎ ɜдpaʙooxpaʜeʜᴎᴙ rлaʙa Mᴎʜɜдpaʙa Poccᴎᴎ Mᴎxaᴎл Mypaшĸo ᴎ rлaʙa Mᴎʜɜдpaʙa Pecπy6лᴎĸᴎ Pyaʜдa Ca6ᴎʜ Hcaʜɜᴎʍaʜa πpoʙeлᴎ ʙcᴛpeчy. B paʍĸax ʍepoπpᴎᴙᴛᴎᴙ cᴛopoʜƅi πoдπᴎcaлᴎ... pic.twitter.com/QmY9dD1qi4-- Rwanda in Russia (@RwandainRussia) May 19, 2026

Under the agreement, the two countries committed to expanding collaboration in strengthening healthcare systems, professional development of healthcare workers, and improving prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and medical rehabilitation for both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

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The memorandum also covers cooperation in the regulation of medicines and medical devices, medical research, maternal and child health, as well as efforts aimed at reducing child and infant mortality.

Another area highlighted in the agreement is nuclear medicine, an increasingly important field in the diagnosis and treatment of complex diseases, including cancer.

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