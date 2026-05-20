Malawi: High Court Restores Chihana Suspension, Throws Out Bid to Return As Bwb CEO

Politician Yeremiah Chihana has suffered a major legal and professional setback after the High Court of Malawi threw out his attempt to remain at the helm of the Blantyre Water Board, effectively restoring his suspension as chief executive officer in a dramatic twist to the high-profile dispute.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Allan Muhome in Blantyre yesterday, has dealt a crushing blow to Chihana's short-lived return to office after the court discharged an earlier order that had temporarily reinstated him just hours after his suspension last month.

In a decision that now leaves his future hanging in the balance, the court ruled that Chihana had approached the wrong forum and advised him to seek redress at the Industrial Relations Court, which handles labour-related disputes.

"The law has carefully designed specialised courts to deal with labour matters and so the High Court should not be inundated with such matters, at first instance," ruled Muhome.

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With the judgment, Chihana's suspension immediately bounced back into force, pushing him out of active control at the water utility barely weeks after he had assumed office.

Chihana, who accepted the lucrative position on April 8, 2026, was suspended by the board of directors on April 26 pending investigations into a series of controversial decisions he allegedly made without board approval.

Among the accusations levelled against him are claims that he unilaterally announced that the water board would provide free water and chlorine to cholera-affected communities and cancel debts owed by water kiosk operators--moves the board says were made without proper authorisation.

He is also accused of allowing an unauthorised person to drive his official vehicle, further deepening tensions between him and the board leadership.

The development marks a dramatic fall for the former lawmaker, whose reinstatement by the High Court had briefly raised hopes among his supporters that he would survive the internal storm engulfing the institution.

But yesterday's ruling has now shifted momentum heavily against him, exposing the fragility of his position and reopening uncertainty over whether he will ever fully return to the office he was contracted to hold until April 2029.

Despite the setback, Chihana is refusing to back down. His lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta, confirmed that they will challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal in a desperate bid to overturn the decision and rescue his position.

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The latest court defeat is expected to intensify scrutiny around Chihana's leadership style and the governance wrangles rocking the Blantyre Water Board at a time when the institution is under pressure to improve water service delivery to thousands of Malawians.