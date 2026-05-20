Angola: National Police Commander-General Assesses Officers Readiness Level in Uíge Province

Uíge — The Commander-General of the National Police, Commissioner-General Francisco Monteiro Ribas da Silva, assessed, on Tuesday, the security situation and the readiness level of the available forces and resources in the province of Uíge.

The visit of the police Commander-General is part of the actions to control and support the corporation with the provincial commands.

During his stay in the province of Uíge, which lasted less than 24 hours, the Commissioner-General was briefed on the organization and operation of the Reaction and Patrol Unit (URP), as well as the Territorial Unit of the Rapid Intervention Police (UTPIR).

According to the PN spokesperson, Sub-Commissioner Mateus Rodrigues, the visit aimed to maintain contact with the officers, encouraging them to perform their duties in the best possible way, as well as to understand the officers' real situation in terms of resources and technical elements.

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Regarding cases of fuel smuggling and illegal gold mining, he stressed that "precise and clear" guidelines were given to mitigate the occurrences, which tend to decrease in recent times.

He emphasized that the better prepared the officers are, the better they will respond to situations that arise.

Regarding the region's public safety, he assured that it is calm and under the watchful eye of the law enforcement and security forces.

The official also made fact-finding visits to the facilities of the future Reaction and Patrol Unit, located in the Kindenuco neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city of Uíge.

After Uíge, the official is scheduled to the province of Cabinda, where he will fulfill another work agenda.