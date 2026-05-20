Angola Unveils Youth Empowerment Programs At UN Forum

Luanda — Angola's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Francisco da Cruz, highlighted on Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland, the Angolan government's initiatives to promote digital skills, technical and vocational training, and employability for young people.

Speaking at the Fourth United Nations Forum on the Future of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), which runs until Thursday in the Swiss capital, he stated that Angola is committed to promoting employability, mainly for young people and women, based on the National Development Plan (NDP) 2023-2027.

According to the Angolan diplomat, bridging the skills gap is a strategic priority directly linked to economic transformation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.

In this context, he noted that initiatives such as the Commercial and Family Farming Development Project and the National Employment and Entrepreneurship Plan seek to better align education, vocational training and labor market needs, preparing young people for an increasingly digital and technological economy.

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The diplomat emphasized that stronger partnerships between governments, the private sector, academia and development partners remain essential to ensure that education systems respond effectively to the realities of future labor markets.

It was noted that, for Africa and the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), investing in youth means investing directly in resilience, innovation, and sustainable transformation.

The Forum is part of the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action for LDCs (2022-2031), in particular its priority regarding investment in people and human capital development.

It aims, among other objectives, to develop concrete policy recommendations to speed the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action, focusing on investment in people.

Under the motto: "Transforming Least Developed Countries through Empowering Young People through Education, Innovation and Inclusive Growth*", the Forum brings together government representatives, the UN system, the private sector, academics, among others, to discuss policies and innovative solutions aimed at accelerating the structural transformation of LDCs. AMC/DC/CF/DOJ