South Africa: Reprieve for Talisman Foundation As Eviction Halted After Health Minister Motsoaledi Intervenes

After an urgent intervention by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, the eviction of 172 mental healthcare users from Johannesburg's Talisman Foundation has been halted for 90 days.

The eviction of mental healthcare users from Johannesburg's Talisman Foundation has been put on hold for three months following an urgent intervention by national Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Talisman Foundation is a psychosocial rehabilitation centre that specialises in the long-term care and treatment of people with mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia. The Foundation's 200 registered beds are supported by a 19-person clinical team, including a psychiatric nurse and social workers.

In April, Daily Maverick reported that in February the foundation had received notice to vacate the premises by 14 May 2026, a decision that left families terrified and civil society concerned about it being another Life Esidimeni tragedy in the making.

Read more - Talisman Foundation patient relocation -- another Life Esidimeni tragedy in the making? April 15, 2026

On 1 May, Motsoaledi led a high-level stakeholder engagement aimed at finding urgent and sustainable solutions regarding the challenges facing the Talisman Foundation.

"The minister did this because there is no one in South Africa who wants to see a repeat of Life Esidimeni ever again, and the minister believed that all stakeholders involved in this saga will not want to see...