Kenya: DIG Lagat Announces Senior Police Transfers, Names New Traffic Commandant

20 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has announced a fresh round of senior police transfers and appointments, with Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi named the new Traffic Commandant.

Mwanthi takes over from Fredrick Ochieng, who has been redeployed to police headquarters at Vigilance House in Nairobi as part of the latest leadership changes within the service.

The reshuffle also affected regional commands, with Central Regional Police Commander Jasper Ombati recalled to police headquarters.

Former Railway Police Commander Geoffrey Maiyek has been appointed to replace him.

In another key deployment, senior officer John Chebii, who recently returned from the Kenya-led multinational security mission in Haiti, has been appointed Eastern Regional Police Commander after serving with the General Service Unit (GSU).

Chebii succeeds Hillary Birgen, who has also been transferred to Vigilance House.

Following Mwanthi's appointment, Wilberforce Sicharani has been moved to head police operations in Uasin Gishu County as the new County Police Commander.

Security officials described the changes as routine administrative adjustments aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and improving coordination in key regions ahead of next year's General Election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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