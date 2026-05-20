South Africa: Minister Ntshavheni to Deliver GCIS Budget Vote

20 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, alongside Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will on Wednesday table the Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) Budget Vote, which will outline the department's priorities and plans for the 2026/27 financial year.

The Budget Vote will also outline the plans and priorities of the GCIS entities, Brand South Africa (Brand SA) and the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).

The annual tabling of departmental Budget Votes is an accountability mechanism for Parliament and the public to monitor how the government is implementing its service delivery commitments against the funds voted.

Budget Vote debates provide an opportunity for Parliament to discuss and formally adopt the budgets of government departments and entities funded through a parliamentary vote.

The debate allows for Parliament and the public to be updated about what departments are doing; how they are performing and exactly how public money is being used in a forum larger than a Committee meeting.

On Thursday, the Minister will lead a delegation from GCIS, Brand SA and the MDDA on a street cleaning and painting campaign in Khayelitsha as part of the Love Your Street campaign, in an initiate aimed at keeping cities and neighbourhoods clean.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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