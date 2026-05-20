South Africa: Government Allocates R1.6bn to Fight GBVF

Government has set aside R1.6 billion for activities related to the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, with an additional R50 million allocated to provincial baselines - demonstrating that GBVF remains a whole-of-government priority within the policing budget.

Presenting the 2026/27 South African Police Service (SAPS) Budget Vote in Parliament on Tuesday, Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia said policing alone could not solve South Africa's crime crisis and stressed the importance of coordinated action across government and communities.

"Policing alone cannot solve crime. Crime is driven by deep social and economic challenges that require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response," Cachalia said.

He said the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy remains central to government's approach, emphasising that preventing crime requires stronger families, safer schools, youth development, substance abuse prevention, better urban planning, stronger community partnerships and intergovernmental cooperation.

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Cachalia said government remains firmly committed to tackling Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, with Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo leading initiatives aimed at improving the response to GBV.

The Minister also announced the implementation of a structured national community patroller programme aimed at improving visibility and strengthening community-based crime prevention in high-crime areas.

"These patrollers will not do police work, and will be properly regulated, community-centred and implemented under SAPS coordination, with appropriate vetting, training and oversight mechanisms," Cachalia said.

He also commended the role already being played by community structures across the country in supporting law enforcement and strengthening social cohesion.

"Across the country, Community Policing Forums (CPF), neighbourhood structures, faith-based organisations and community volunteers continue to play an important role in strengthening safety and social cohesion," he said.