Africa: South Africa to Champion Climate Cooperation At Copenhagen Summit

As South Africa prepares to participate in the 2026 Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Summit, government says it will reaffirm its commitment to multilateralism as a key driver of implementation-based cooperation to tackle global environmental and climate challenges.

This is the message that Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, will deliver to about 40 leaders and Ministers gathering in Copenhagen on Wednesday and Thursday to negotiate climate matters ahead of the June Climate Meetings (SB64) in Bonn and COP31 in Antalya in November.

"We are unyielding in this message that, going into COP31 in Turkiye, developing economy countries are at the table with a basket full of opportunities for the green economy and simply need the necessary financial and technical support.

"We took the same message to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue and will continue that same message here in Copenhagen all the way to COP31," the Minister said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Copenhagen Ministerial Summit serves as an important international platform that brings together governments, development partners, scientists, civil society and industry leaders to advance dialogue and cooperation on climate action and sustainable development.

During the summit, ministers and senior officials will deliberate on issues related to climate resilience, particularly in the face of persistent climate-induced disasters, sustainable financing, energy transition, and strengthening international partnerships to support the implementation of global environmental commitments.

Aucamp emphasised that South Africa remains committed to advancing a just and inclusive transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, strengthening international cooperation on climate adaptation and mitigation, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, and supporting innovation and scientific collaboration to address emerging environmental challenges.

The Minister said South Africa's participation in the meeting underscores the country's commitment to constructive international engagement in advancing climate action, sustainable development and global cooperation.

For South Africa, the Copenhagen Ministerial Summit remains an important platform for strengthening global solidarity and accelerating practical solutions that support both people and protect the environment.