Kenya: Why Mara Sugar, Gor Mahia Clash Will Not Be Played At Awendo Stadium

The FKF Premier League fixture between Mara Sugar and Gor Mahia will now not be played at the Awendo Green Stadium as earlier planned.

This is after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) directed the sugar millers to find an alternative venue due to safety concerns.

In a statement, the 21-time league champions confirmed the same.

"Awendo Green Stadium has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Mara Sugar due to safety concerns; FKF directs hosts Mara Sugar to secure a suitable alternative venue," the club said.

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The high-profile clash - the penultimate one for both sides this season - was initially thought to be held at the Raila Odinga International Stadium in Homa Bay.

However, the hosts shifted the venue to Awendo, raising concerns and complaints about the safety of those in attendance, considering the size of the venue as well as the huge contingent of fans expected.

Challenges involving venues to host high-profile matches in the league are nothing new.

Last weekend's tie between Murang'a Seal and Gor Mahia was initially scheduled for the former's Sportpesa Arena in Murang'a but was moved to the Nyayo Stadium.

Indeed, fixtures involving Gor, as well as their peers with huge fan bases, have been subjected to venue changes at the last minute.

For example, despite having their own home ground - Police Sacco Stadium - defending champions Police Sacco have played Gor and AFC Leopards at the nearby Nyayo Stadium.

The same has also been the case for Ulinzi Stars who have their own stadium - Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Matters venue aside, Gor could be crowned champions with one game to spare, should they beat Francis Xavier's side.

They currently sit atop the standings with 68 points, four more than second-placed Leopards.

Mara Sugar, on the other hand, will be looking to further muddy the waters, that is the league title race, which has seen its fair share of twists and turns this season.

Moreover, a win for them will be the gloss to a hugely improved campaign in which they are on course for a top 10 finish.