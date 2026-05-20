Namibia On Ebola High Alert

The health ministry is actively working with local and international partners through a multisectoral approach to monitor global health threats, including the Ebola virus.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Walter Kamaya, said they have a strong surveillance system in place.

"Namibia's public health system is well equipped to detect, investigate, and respond to possible public health emergencies, including outbreaks if they occur," he said.

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The ministry further assures the public that, although no cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported in Namibia or the neighbouring countries, the country is closely monitoring the global and regional situation. This follows a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 16 May 2026 declaring the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease.

The WHO reported 8 confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in the DRC. Additional confirmed cases were also reported in Kampala, Uganda, linked to travel from the DRC. The organisation raised concern over rising infections, deaths among healthcare workers, and possible wider regional spread due to cross-border movement.

Symptoms

Ebola virus disease usually begins with sudden symptoms. According to the WHO, early signs are often similar to other illnesses, which makes early detection important.

Common early symptoms include fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and extreme weakness. Patients may also experience sore throat and loss of appetite. As the disease progresses, symptoms become more severe. Later symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and unexplained bleeding or bruising. In severe cases, internal bleeding and organ failure can occur. Health experts warn that symptoms usually appear between 2 and 21 days after exposure.

Treatment

WHO said there is no single cure for Ebola, but treatment is available to improve survival. Early medical care is very important.

Treatment mainly focuses on supportive care. This includes giving fluids to prevent dehydration, maintaining oxygen levels, and treating infections or complications as they arise. Patients are usually isolated in specialised treatment centres to prevent further spread.

Prevention

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WHO stresses that the virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood, vomit, sweat, urine, and others.

Preventive measures include regular handwashing with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser. People are advised to avoid contact with sick individuals in affected areas and to follow strict hygiene practices.

Healthcare workers are required to use protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and gowns when treating patients. Safe burial practices are also important to prevent further transmission.