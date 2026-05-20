Namibia: A N$77 000 Sorry ... Murder Accused Pays Victim's Family

During mitigating proceedings yesterday, the court heard that the deceased's family, in the trial of a 34-year-old woman convicted of murder and arson, was paid N$77 000 by the murder accused.

This was purportedly an effort by the accused, Mecthilde Karomo, to demonstrate genuine remorse and seek leniency in her term of imprisonment.

Karomo was convicted earlier last month on two counts of murder with intent [dolus eventualis] and a count of arson. She was acquitted on an alternative charge of malicious damage to property.

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The conviction follows the deaths of the accused's alleged former romantic lover, Leonard Haupindi Kadubuli (36), and his then-alleged girlfriend, Anastasia Ihemba Matende (31), on 26 December 2025 in Windhoek's informal settlement, Okahandja Park.

During the proceedings yesterday, Karomo, through her lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, informed the court that her father paid both families N$77 000, or 40 heads of cattle, through the Mbunza Community Court.

Siyomunji further submitted that Karomo spent one year and eight months in pre-trial incarceration before she got bail.

The court also heard that Karomo is a mother of two minor children, a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, and that both her parents are still alive.

Siyomunji pleaded for the court to exercise leniency, proposing 16 years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of murder and four years for the arson charge, of which two years of the arson charge are to be suspended for a period of five years.

The lawyer also pleaded that the sentences on counts two and three run concurrently with the sentence on count one.

He argued that the accused would still feel the impact of the punishment, stressing that a 16-year prison term is substantial and appropriate for the offences.

This is following the question from the judge as to whether the sentence is appropriate for the offence the accused is convicted of.

State advocate Dominic Lisulo, in aggravation, submitted that the issue of whether the accused has children is based merely on hearsay and not proven.

He added that since the accused did not testify under oath, this diminished any claim of genuine remorse.

He argued that there was also no indication as to how the compensation amount was distributed or who benefited from it. He further submitted that since Karomo did not testify under oath to demonstrate remorse, such remorse could not be established.

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He added that the accused's conduct of burning the shack to the ground, coupled with her failure to call for help was aggravating.

Replying to the judge, he argued that even if life imprisonment is imposed, the Correctional Service regime may reduce its practical effect, as offenders may become eligible for parole after serving 20 to 25 years on good behaviour.

Therefore, although a life term may seem severe, it is not so.

He pleaded for the court to impose 30 years' imprisonment on each count of murder, or alternatively, life imprisonment, with the arson count to run concurrently with the murder charge. Judge Claudia Claasen reserved her judgement on the sentencing to 29 May 2026.