South Africa: Gunmen Shoot Dead Mahikeng Crime Activist Thato Molosankwe

Attackers shot and killed Mahikeng crime activist Thato Molosankwe at a Lomanyaneng home on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

The North West Murder and Robbery Unit launched a manhunt for the killers who shot crime activist Thato Molosankwe dead.

Attackers shot and killed Mahikeng crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe on Wednesday morning. The attackers targeted Molosankwe at a home in Lomanyaneng. Molosankwe died after the attack left him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police in the North West launched a manhunt to find the killers. Police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie said the North West Murder and Robbery Unit is now leading the investigation.

Colonel Adel Myburgh spoke about the shooting. Myburgh said Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane instructed North West Acting Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo to send maximum resources. Dimpane wants Naidoo to track down those responsible.

Myburgh said Dimpane strongly criticised the brutal murder. Dimpane assured the community that police will do everything possible until they find those responsible and punish them.

Police described Molosankwe as a community-minded activist. Molosankwe worked closely with authorities to improve relations between the South African Police Service and local communities.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. People can also submit anonymous tips through the MySAPS app.