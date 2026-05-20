Uganda: Bunyoro Kingdom Cancels 32nd Omukama Coronation Anniversary Over Ebola Concerns

The Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Andrew Byakutaga, has confirmed the cancellation of the 32nd Empango coronation anniversary celebrations that were scheduled for June 11, 2026, at the Rukurato chambers in the kingdom palace.

Speaking to journalists at the kingdom headquarters, Byakutaga said the decision was made in response to the Ebola outbreak, which has already prompted the suspension of major national gatherings, including Uganda Martyrs Day commemorations.

While the kingdom had planned to mark 32 years since Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I ascended to the throne in 1992, Byakutaga said proceeding with the celebrations would risk the safety of large crowds drawn from across the country and beyond.

"You know the President directed that Martyrs Day is halted due to Ebola. Our day equally brings big numbers, so we can't go on and have the celebrations at the expense of people's lives," he said.

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The cancellation aligns with wider government and religious directives scaling down mass gatherings as authorities work to contain the outbreak.

However, the kingdom said not all activities under the Empango calendar have been suspended.

Smaller-scale cultural engagements, including Runyoro language competitions on media platforms and cooking exhibitions, will continue but remain subject to further review depending on how the health situation evolves.

Empango celebrations are held annually on June 11 to commemorate the coronation of the Omukama, which was restored in 1993 after traditional kingdoms were reinstated in Uganda following their earlier abolition under former President Apollo Milton Obote and later restoration under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The latest suspension underscores the growing impact of the Ebola outbreak on cultural and religious calendars across the country, as institutions prioritize public health over large-scale celebrations.