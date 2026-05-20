Congo-Kinshasa: Kasese Bishop Sends Back DRC Pilgrims Over Ebola Fears

The Bishop of Kasese Diocese, Francis Aquirinus Kibira, has directed foot pilgrims from the Catholic Diocese of Beni-Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo to return home following new pastoral guidance issued in response to an Ebola outbreak in the region.

The pilgrims had arrived in Uganda ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Uganda Martyrs Shrine Namugongo on June 3.

Bishop Kibira said their return was necessary to comply with directives from the Uganda Episcopal Conference aimed at safeguarding public health.

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He also called on the faithful to intensify prayers for the containment of the Ebola outbreak, noting that a return to normal pilgrimage activities would depend on how quickly the situation is brought under control.

The development follows the postponement of this year's national Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations by President Museveni, a move that prompted the Episcopal Conference to issue fresh pastoral guidance.

The directive instructs Catholics to mark the annual event at diocesan and parish levels under the leadership of their respective bishops.

According to Bishop Kibira, the Diocese of Kasese had already advised the Congolese pilgrims--who arrived last Friday--to return to their parishes in line with the new measures, as authorities continue efforts to manage the Ebola outbreak.

He further urged believers to seek divine intervention through the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs and the Blessed Virgin Mary, emphasizing the need for collective prayer to overcome the epidemic and restore large-scale religious gatherings.

"We must seek the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs and the Blessed Virgin Mary so that God may help us overcome this outbreak," he said.

The bishop made the remarks shortly after presiding over Holy Mass during a pastoral visit to the Uganda Martyrs Mapeera Chaplaincy of Centenary Bank in Kampala. During the visit, the bank contributed approximately Shs138 million towards preparations for this year's Martyrs Day celebrations, which were to be animated by the Kasese Diocese.

Speaking at the same event, Centenary Bank's Executive Director for Business, Joseph Kiwanuka Balikuddembe, said the contribution reflects the institution's continued commitment to supporting the Church's evangelization mission and community initiatives.

He also echoed calls for the faithful to adhere to the pastoral guidelines issued by Church authorities.

Uganda Martyrs Day, observed annually on June 3, typically draws millions of pilgrims from across the region and beyond. This year's scaled-down observance underscores growing concern over cross-border health risks and the need to balance religious devotion with public safety.