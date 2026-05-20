Uganda: Kikuube Chairperson Race Narrows As Three Heavyweights Withdraw From Contest

Three prominent political figures in Kikuube District have withdrawn from the race for district chairperson, significantly altering the dynamics of the upcoming by-election scheduled for June 18, 2026.

The withdrawal of Bunyoro NRM mobilizer Michael Christopher Ayeranga, former Kikuube District Vice Chairperson Vincent Alpha Opio, and former district speaker Christopher Nkalu has left the contest largely narrowed to a few remaining candidates ahead of the NRM primaries set for May 21.

Ayeranga said his decision to step aside was influenced by his national responsibilities, arguing that his current role in presidential mobilization for the Bunyoro region required more attention than a district-level position.

"Many people asked me to stand, at first I felt like standing, but I realized my busy schedules to attend to national issues was bigger," he said, adding that the position was "too small" compared to his national assignment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Opio cited legal and political considerations, saying contesting for chairperson would require him to relinquish his current elective position as councillor for Kabwoya Sub-county.

He noted that after being re-elected, he preferred to maintain his current role rather than risk losing it in a competitive race.

"I just secured it in the general election for the second time, let me settle for this," he said, adding that he would support whoever is elected but would not endorse any candidate.

Former district speaker Christopher Nkalu also exited the race after earlier tensions linked to political rivalry within the district leadership. He had previously shown interest in the chairperson seat but later stepped back, citing consultations and a desire for political harmony.

"I have pulled out of the race due to the love I have for the general family, and after consultations we think for harmony we can pull out," Nkalu said.

His political history in the district has been marked by intense competition, including past electoral disputes in Bugambe Sub-county, which saw heightened political tensions during previous election cycles.

With the exits, the race has now narrowed to contenders including Paddy Kisembo, Philip Mbabazi Burnet, and other aspirants ahead of the NRM primaries.

The NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi is reportedly in the district to oversee preparations for the party primaries and ensure a smooth electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kikuube race is expected to remain competitive despite the withdrawals, with political observers noting shifting alliances and the influence of national and regional political networks in shaping outcomes.