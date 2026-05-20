Uganda: Ebola - Uganda Renews Calls for Binding Global Pandemic Treaty

Uganda has renewed its push for a legally binding global pandemic agreement, arguing that future outbreaks can only be effectively managed through stronger international cooperation, fairer access to vaccines, and improved health system preparedness.

Speaking at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Chairperson of the Uganda Health Service Commission, Henry Mwebesa said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep inequalities in global health systems, particularly in vaccine distribution, emergency financing, and coordination during crises.

"Uganda therefore supports a fair and legally binding Pandemic Agreement with equity as its cornerstone, including timely technology transfer, local manufacturing capacity, and equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics," Mwebesa said.

The push aligns with ongoing negotiations under the World Health Organization framework for a global pandemic agreement, which began in December 2021 following lessons from COVID-19.

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The proposed accord is intended to improve global prevention, preparedness, and response systems for future pandemics.

Uganda has been an active participant in these discussions, consistently advocating for stronger equity provisions, including fair sharing of medical technologies and pathogen data through the proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system.

Mwebesa urged member states to finalize the PABS Annex, stressing that equitable access to medical countermeasures must be guaranteed if the world is to avoid repeating the disparities seen during COVID-19.

He also noted that Uganda is currently managing an Ebola outbreak but expressed confidence in the country's preparedness systems, which have been strengthened through repeated responses to epidemics over the years.

"With strong national leadership and collaboration with WHO and other partners, we shall effectively respond to this outbreak as previously demonstrated," he said.

Uganda's delegation further reaffirmed commitment to universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting progress in immunisation, HIV response, and maternal and child health services.

The country also raised concern over declining international support for refugee health services. Uganda currently hosts more than two million refugees--one of the largest refugee populations globally--placing significant pressure on its health system.

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Officials called for increased global burden-sharing and sustained support for refugee-hosting countries, warning that reduced funding risks undermining essential health services.

Uganda also backed reforms within the World Health Organization and broader United Nations system, but cautioned that such reforms should not weaken the agency's ability to respond to emergencies or support national health systems.

The 79th World Health Assembly, running from May 18 to 22 in Geneva, has brought together global health leaders to discuss pandemic preparedness, health financing, and reforms in global health governance.