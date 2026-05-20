Uganda: Babalanda Urges Behaviour Change Shift As Uganda Reassesses HIV Response Strategy

Uganda is calling for a stronger shift toward individual responsibility, behaviour change and intensified prevention campaigns as government officials warn that persistent new HIV infections continue to undermine long-term gains in the national response.

Outgoing Minister in charge of the Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, said Uganda's progress in reducing HIV infections and expanding treatment access must now be matched by deeper personal and community-level commitment if the country is to achieve elimination targets.

Speaking at a national HIV/AIDS engagement, Babalanda said Uganda's early leadership and sustained investment in the fight against HIV/AIDS created a strong foundation that other countries have since learned from, but warned that the next phase of the response requires a more disciplined social approach.

She commended President Yoweri Museveni for what she described as consistent national leadership since the early years of the epidemic, saying political will was central to Uganda's progress in expanding access to testing, treatment and prevention services.

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According to Babalanda, the country has made notable gains, including reduced AIDS-related deaths and expanded antiretroviral treatment coverage for an estimated 1.4 million people living with HIV.

She also noted improvements in prevention of mother-to-child transmission, saying Uganda is steadily advancing toward global HIV control benchmarks.

"These achievements are not accidental. They are the result of deliberate government commitment, resilient communities, committed health workers, civil society organizations, development partners, religious and cultural institutions, and the courage of people living with HIV themselves," she said.

However, Babalanda warned that behavioural patterns among sections of the population continue to drive new infections, particularly among young people, despite the availability of prevention tools and treatment services.

She cited low risk perception, inconsistent condom use, stigma and limited uptake of regular testing as key challenges slowing further progress.

"If we do not change behaviour at the household and individual level, we risk slowing down or even stalling the gains we have made over the last decades," she said.

The minister said Uganda's HIV response must increasingly focus on personal accountability, saying national programmes alone cannot achieve elimination targets without active participation from citizens.

She emphasized that young people must be at the centre of prevention efforts, warning that new infections remain concentrated among adolescents and young adults.

"Parents must take responsibility in guiding their children. Young people must make informed decisions. Men must test, know their status and seek treatment early," she said.

Babalanda also urged religious and cultural leaders to intensify moral and behavioural messaging within communities, saying their influence remains critical in shaping social norms.

She further warned that stigma and discrimination continue to undermine progress by discouraging people from accessing testing and treatment services.

The minister acknowledged that Uganda's HIV response is facing increasing financial pressure due to declining external donor support, saying the country must prepare for greater domestic responsibility in sustaining programmes.

"As government, we recognize that the global HIV financing landscape is changing. External support is reducing, yet the needs remain significant," she said.

She called for improved efficiency in resource use and stronger accountability mechanisms in HIV programming to ensure sustainability.

The minister also reaffirmed government commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to HIV services, saying no Ugandan should be denied treatment due to stigma, poverty or location.

She outlined government priorities including strengthening prevention campaigns, improving treatment coverage, integrating HIV services into national planning systems, and enhancing community participation.

At the same engagement, the Director of Planning and Strategic Information at the Uganda AIDS Commission, Vincent Bagambe, said Uganda must now transition from broad national campaigns to more targeted and intelligence-led interventions that reflect current transmission patterns.

He said ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 will require a shift in strategy that prioritizes real-time data use, localised prevention models and stronger coordination between health, education and community systems.

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Bagambe stressed that women remain central to Uganda's HIV response, but said future success will depend on addressing specific risk environments rather than generalised messaging.

He represented the Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission at the event, which brought together government officials, development partners, civil society organisations and health workers.

Participants were informed that surveillance systems continue to record new HIV infections on a weekly basis in Kampala and surrounding urban districts, indicating persistent transmission in high-density populations.

Health officials attributed the trend to changing social dynamics, increased mobility, and uneven access to prevention services, particularly among young people transitioning between school, employment and informal settlements.

The commemoration also underscored the need for closer collaboration between national programmes and local authorities to ensure prevention efforts reach high-risk populations more effectively.