Uganda: CoU Backs Postponement of Martyrs Day Over Ebola Concerns

The Church of Uganda (CoU) has endorsed the government's decision to postpone the 2026 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo, citing concerns over the risk of Ebola transmission from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued on May 18, 2026, and signed by Provincial Secretary Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the Anglican Church said the decision followed consultations between government, national epidemic response authorities and religious leaders.

The annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, held on June 3, attract millions of pilgrims from Uganda and across East and Central Africa.

However, authorities warned that the large influx of pilgrims--especially from eastern DRC, where Ebola cases have been reported--could pose a public health risk.

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"Following consultations with the Government of Uganda, the national epidemic response authorities, and religious leaders, the decision to postpone this year's celebrations has been made in the interest of protecting the lives and health of pilgrims and the general public," the Church said.

The Church stressed that while Martyrs Day remains one of the most significant events on the Christian calendar, protecting human life must take priority.

"Church of Uganda therefore fully supports the guidance issued by government and calls upon all Christians, pilgrims, dioceses and organising committees to cooperate accordingly," the statement added.

President Yoweri Museveni earlier announced the postponement on May 17, saying the decision was necessary to prevent a possible spread of Ebola through mass gatherings involving international pilgrims.

"This decision was made because Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims annually from Eastern Congo, which is currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak. To safeguard everyone's lives, it is essential that this important event be postponed," he said.

The Church also commended Uganda Christian University (UCU), which had been tasked with organising this year's Anglican Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo, praising the preparations already undertaken.

Uganda Martyrs Day is commemorated annually on June 3 in honour of the 45 Christian converts executed between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II.

The event, held at the Namugongo Catholic and Anglican shrines, is among the largest religious pilgrimages in the world, drawing millions of faithful from across the region.

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Health experts have repeatedly warned that cross-border movement from eastern DRC remains a key risk factor in Ebola transmission due to the region's recurring outbreaks.

Uganda has previously contained several Ebola outbreaks through surveillance, contact tracing, isolation and public awareness campaigns, but officials say continued vigilance is necessary due to porous borders and regional mobility.

Despite expected economic losses for vendors, transport operators and hospitality businesses, both government and church leaders have maintained that public health must take precedence.