Botswana Advances Discussions On Labour Reform

Gaborone — Botswana has taken another step toward strengthening labour rights and workplace protection through a high-level technical workshop focused on the ratification of key international labour conventions.

The two-day workshop, convened with support from the International Labour Organisation, brought together government officials, trade unions, employers and social partners to discuss conventions identified by the Southern African Development Community as priorities for member states.

Speaking during the workshop in Gaborone Monday, Commissioner of Labour, Ms Veronica Moloko said Botswana was now ready to advance discussions on labour reforms and international obligations.

Among the conventions under consideration are Convention C-190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, Convention C-169 on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, Convention C-155 on Occupational Safety and Health, Convention C-187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, the 2014 Protocol on Forced Labour and Convention C-122 on Employment Policy.

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She said the conventions were critical in improving workplace standards and aligning the country with regional and international labour expectations.

In addition, she said Botswana continued to report progress on ratification efforts through SADC mechanisms.

Botswana Federation of Trade Unions representation, Ms Gaebepe Molaodi emphasised the need for stronger protection for workers, arguing that decent, safe and fair work remained a fundamental right.

"We are here because the promise of decent, safe and fair work is not merely a goal, it is a fundamental right," she said.

Botswana Doctors Union chairperson, Dr Kefilwe Selema also called for faster implementation of labour reforms, saying workers often waited too long to benefit from policies designed to improve working conditions.

Business Botswana CEO, Ms Tumi Mbaakanyi noted that safe and healthy workplaces contributed directly to economic growth and business sustainability.

"As much as we are profit-driven, we also put the wellbeing of workers at the forefront," she said.

ILO official, Mr Alexio Musindo noted that Botswana's most recent ratifications were completed in December 2022, when the country ratified Convention No. 81 on Labour Inspection and Convention No. 129 on Labour Inspection in Agriculture.

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Mr Musindo stressed that ratifications should not be viewed as the final step, but rather the beginning of a broader implementation process requiring policy alignment, enforcement and accountability.

BOPA