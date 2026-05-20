South Africa: No, Bidvest International Logistics Is Not Offering 'Freight and Logistics Learnership Programme' Through Facebook - It's a Scam

No, Bidvest International Logistics is not offering 'Freight and Logistics Learnership Programme' through Facebook - it's a scam

IN SHORT: Facebook posts doing the rounds in South Africa are claiming Bidvest is offering a learnership programme through the platform. But this is a scam, looking to increase traffic through clicks.

"LEARNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY ALERT" starts a Facebook post doing the rounds in South Africa.

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The post claims that Bidvest International Logistics is offering applications for the company's "Freight and Logistics Learnership Programme".

Bidvest International Logistics is a global transport, freight, and supply chain management company, headquartered in South Africa.

The post claims that this programme lasts 12 months and is a "great chance for candidates who want to gain workplace experience and build skills in the transport and logistics industry".

A closing date of 22 May 2026 is listed and users are told to apply via the "link in the comment section".

Similar posts have been shared here, here and here. (Note: See more examples listed at the end of this report.)

Africa Check has debunked an abundance of scam posts claiming to offer learnerships in the name of well-known companies in South Africa.

So are these posts any different?

Engagement bait and unverified links

The first sign that this is a scam is that the posts ask users to click on a link in the comment section.

This is a form of engagement bait, where scammers often get users to navigate to the comment section and possibly see fake comments whose purpose is to make the post seem legit.

Each post tells users to click on different, unverified websites. These websites come with a multitude of pop up adverts, forcing social media users to click through to find the job opportunity, thereby increasing traffic and click revenue for the website.

The biggest red flag is that none of these posts come from the verified Facebook page of Bidvest and the links also do not take social media users to the company's official website.

In a Facebook post on their official Facebook page, Bidvest has warned users about scammers "preying on unsuspecting job seekers using social media platforms".

The company confirmed that it does not advertise vacancies on its Facebook and WhatsApp platforms and does not charge for opportunities. It also warned it would not be held responsible for any "claims of fraud and/or identity theft resulting from people who responded to scammer's adverts".

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Jobseekers can visit Bidvest's careers page on the company's verified website.

How to stay safe online

Fake learnership opportunities on social media can scam you out of your time, money and personal information. So how do you stay safe online? We have a few tips:

Look for poor writing: Are there spelling or grammar mistakes with unusual capitalisation and lots of exclamation marks? These are hallmarks of a scam.

Are there spelling or grammar mistakes with unusual capitalisation and lots of exclamation marks? These are hallmarks of a scam. Look for unrelated websites: Legitimate company vacancies will be advertised on their verified website and social media platforms, not random third-party websites.

Legitimate company vacancies will be advertised on their verified website and social media platforms, not random third-party websites. Beware of "share, comment and inbox" queries: Posts asking you to share or comment are looking for engagement bait to gain wider reach, and those asking you to inbox are often out for your personal information.

Posts asking you to share or comment are looking for engagement bait to gain wider reach, and those asking you to inbox are often out for your personal information. When in doubt, don't share: Stop the spread of misinformation by verifying scams online before sharing. This can help others from being scammed by the same unverified posts or websites.

More Bidvest scam posts can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.