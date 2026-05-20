Somalia Human Rights Commission, UN Peacebuilding Fund Discuss Cooperation

Mogadishu — The chairperson of Somalia's Independent National Human Rights Commission, Maryan Qaasim, held talks on Wednesday with Brian James Williams, head of financing at the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, on strengthening cooperation in peacebuilding and human rights initiatives.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between Somalia's Independent National Human Rights Commission and the United Nations, particularly in supporting peacebuilding efforts, promoting human rights and strengthening national institutions, according to a statement issued after the talks.

Williams praised the commission for what he described as its visible achievements and effective performance during its relatively short period of operation, saying the body had demonstrated commitment and capacity in advancing the protection of human rights in Somalia.

Qaasim thanked the visiting delegation for its support and engagement with the commission, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation with the United Nations to reinforce the institution's work and improve human rights protections across the country.

The discussions come as Somalia continues efforts to rebuild state institutions and improve governance following decades of conflict and political instability, with international partners playing a significant role in supporting peacebuilding and institutional development.

The United Nations has been involved in a range of programs in Somalia aimed at strengthening rule of law, supporting reconciliation efforts and improving accountability and human rights protections.