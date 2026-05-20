Djibouti: Somalia PM Receives New Djibouti Ambassador, Pledges to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday received Djibouti's newly appointed ambassador to Somalia, OPM's statement said.

The ambassador, Col. Osman Dubad Souguleh, recently presented his credentials to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and formally conveyed greetings from Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Mogadishu, the envoy said he would work to further strengthen the long-standing relations between Somalia and Djibouti, which are based on brotherhood and cooperation.

Prime Minister Hamza congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, emphasizing the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in politics, security and economic development.

He also conveyed greetings to Djibouti's new Prime Minister, Abdulqadir Kamil Mohamed, and wished him success in his duties.

Somalia and Djibouti maintain close political and security ties, with Djibouti contributing troops to the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.