Zimbabwe: Zvitsva Jailed 89 Years for Rape, Attempted Murder and Robbery - Still Faces 14 Murder Charges

Serial rapist and suspected serial killer Anymore Zvitsva has been sentenced to an effective 89 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of violent crimes committed in Guruve.

Zvitsva was convicted by Harare regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo to 10 counts of rape, attempted murder and robbery.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that Zvitsva terrorised villagers through a string of brutal attacks targeting women, children and vulnerable residents while armed with knives, machetes and snare wire.

He is yet to stand trials for murder at the High Court.

Among other incidents the court heard how he dragged a 27-year-old woman from her hut and raped her near her homestead.

In another attack, he strangled a man, Renious Chatora, with snare wire and left him unconscious.

Zvitsva also struck Brain Ngoshi on the head with a machete during a night robbery, stealing cigarettes and a soft drink.

He raped a 35-year-old woman and then stabbed her 10-year-old son multiple times in the stomach, chest, ribs and neck.

A 21-year-old woman, Fortune Mwazha, was strangled with snare wire and left for dead before Zvitsva stole groceries from her home.

The court also heard he raped a 62-year-old woman at a community borehole, and tied up and raped a 10-year-old girl inside a kitchen hut in Chief Chipuriro's area.

Meanwhile Zvitsva is still facing 14 separate murder charges.