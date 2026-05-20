Namibia's 'Elon Musk' Andreas Defends N$250m Empire

Politically connected businessman Josef Andreas has defended his N$250 million business empire, rejecting allegations that has had influence in governmental affairs despite not being part of the country's top leadership.

Dubbed the 'Elon Musk of Namibia', Andreas has over the years emerged as one of the country's rising power brokers allegedly connected to the Swapo leadership.

He has in the past strongly denied this.

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Andreas is the deputy chairperson of Guinas Investments, a ruling party-owned company.

Last year, he was appointed as one of the commissioners for the National Planning Commission.

His rise has been flagged, including in hushed tones during private ruling party discussions.

On 15 May, his detractors, former Swapo councillor Kawana Mandume and Nghipudilo ya Shiindi, who is associated with the Independent Patriots for Change, published a post on Facebook, claiming that Andreas had influence in governmental affairs.

The statements also link Andreas to allegations of corruption, political connection, and unethical conduct linked to his businesses.

HITTING BACK

Andreas shot back yesterday, issuing a 13-page statement through Afrika Jantjies and Associates on 18 May, denying the allegations.

"The financial position of Mr Andreas' enterprises reflects sound, prudent, and transparent management practices. Collectively, the group maintains assets approximating N$250 million against liabilities of approximately N$35 million," his lawyers say.

The lawyers say Andreas' commercial interests have come under attack through "false, malicious, and defamatory assertions" shared on platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp.

"Our client has been, and continues to be, subjected to a systematic campaign of false, malicious, and defamatory assertions," the statement reads.

The lawyers say the figure of N$250 million demonstrates solvency, disciplined fiscal oversight, and sustainable growth.

"Such figures underscore not only the commercial viability of his operations, but also the responsible and ethical manner in which they are conducted, in full accordance with accepted industry standards and sector-specific legal requirements," the lawyers say.

The Namibian has in the past reported that Andreas' company, Tulaing Group, owns nine subsidiaries with interests in farming, fuel retail, logistics, property investments and property development.

"The financial position of Mr Andreas' enterprises reflect sound, prudent, and transparent management practices," the statement says.

It further says the figures demonstrate stability and responsible management rather than wrongdoing.

"Such figures underscore not only the commercial viability of his operations but also the responsible and ethical manner in which they are conducted," it adds.

'SELF-MADE ENTREPRENEUR'

Andreas denies all allegations of corruption, political connection, and unethical conduct linked to his businesses.

"He hereby categorically, unequivocally, and unreservedly denies each and every allegation," the statement says.

The businessman maintains that all his business activities are lawful and independently run.

"Our client affirms that all personal, commercial, and professional activities . . . have been conducted in strict accordance with the law," the statement reads.

The statement also stresses that Andreas is a self-made entrepreneur with full ownership and control of his ventures. It says he operates with "full transparency, robust internal controls, and full compliance with all statutory requirements".

It further distances him from any political affiliation.

"He maintains no direct, indirect, or implied affiliation with any political party, political leader, government agency, or state institution," it says.

It concludes with a call for the immediate halt of all defamatory publications.

"All persons, media entities, and social media platforms currently circulating, reposting, or amplifying these false allegations are hereby formally and unequivocally called upon to cease and desist immediately."

Any continued dissemination of these statements, the lawyers say, will be treated as reckless, unlawful, and actionable, exposing those responsible to full civil and criminal liability under Namibian law.

"Including claims for damages arising from reputational harm, emotional distress, and business or commercial loss."

Andreas, through his lawyers, has since written letters of demand dated 18 May to both Mandume and Ya Shiindi.

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In the letters, the lawyers are demanding an immediate retraction, a public apology, and N$250 000 each from Ya Shiindi and Mandume for what they say is harm caused to Andreas' reputation and dignity.

'DYING HORSE'

Mandume, a former councillor in the Grootfontein municipality, yesterday told The Namibian that the statement by Andreas is equivalent to a last kick of a dying horse.

"How can you release a 13-page statement without actually saying anything? There is nothing in that statement," he said.

Ya Shiindi, a former mayor of Omuthiya, yesterday said: "I am busy wasting my time reading something that is not worth my response while swamped with work. I will revert should I have any comment after reading the whole statement."

Andreas has over the years occupied influential roles in the government, including being a board member of the Meat Corporation of Namibia. There he allegedly clashed with fellow board members.

Andreas is linked to a proposed business deal with the state-owned Namibia Industrial Development Agency over a N$4-billion oil terminal project at Lüderitz that was initially linked to a Swapo company.