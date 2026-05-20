Namibia: Venaani Demands Rural Banking Access

19 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani has criticised commercial banks for allegedly neglecting rural communities, saying a lack of banking infrastructure continues to deny thousands of Namibians access to basic financial services.

In a letter dated to the Namibia Bankers Association on Monday, Venaani called on banks to urgently expand their networks of automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking services to underserved constituencies across the country.

He said teachers, nurses, police officers, pensioners and ordinary citizens in remote areas are forced to travel long distances at high costs simply to access salaries, pensions and savings.

"For far too long, thousands of Namibians living and working in rural communities have been treated as though their dignity and daily struggles matter less," he said.

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Venaani described the situation as unfair and inhumane, particularly for poor and elderly citizens who spend a significant portion of their income on transport to reach towns with banking facilities.

He further accused commercial banks of benefiting from rural communities while failing to reinvest in accessible services.

"Every month, rural workers deposit their earnings into these institutions, yet when it comes to service delivery and investment into rural communities, they are too often forgotten," he said.

Venaani said the continued absence of ATMs and banking points undermines financial inclusion, economic participation and equality.

He urged the Namibia Bankers Association to provide leadership by encouraging banks to expand ATM networks and establish rural banking facilities nationwide.

Venaani said rural Namibians deserve the same quality of banking services enjoyed in urban areas and requested feedback within 30 days.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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