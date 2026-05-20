Uganda: Abonga Brace Sends Kigezi Home Boyz to Premier League

Kigezi Home Boyz FC have sealed a historic promotion to the Uganda Premier League after defeating Blacks Power FC 2-0 in a decisive FUFA Big League clash, with South Sudanese striker Dominic Abonga scoring a second-half brace.

The victory marks the end of a 25-year wait for the Kigezi region to return to Uganda's top-flight football, the last appearance having come through Horizon FC in 2001 before the club was relegated and later folded due to financial challenges.

The current project traces its roots back to 2017 when Owen Tumuhimbise founded Kabale Sharp FC, which competed in the FUFA Big League before changing ownership in 2019 and being renamed Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

The crucial promotion match was played on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Al-Madinah Stadium, where Kigezi Home Boyz capitalised on a numerical advantage after Blacks Power FC were reduced to 10 men in the 30th minute following a red card to Andrea Ogwal.

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Despite the advantage, the first half ended goalless as both sides struggled to break the deadlock.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Abonga headed home from a corner kick to put the hosts in front. The striker, who joined the club from Koryom FC in February 2026, struck again just three minutes later after beating the defence to seal a 2-0 victory.

Blacks Power FC's coaching staff, led by Michael Lukyamuzi, declined to comment after the final whistle.

Kigezi Home Boyz head coach Sadik Sempigi described the achievement as a major milestone for the region, praising the players for delivering promotion after years of sustained effort.

"I want to appeal to fans and stakeholders across Kigezi to support the club as it prepares for the challenges of the Uganda Premier League," Sempigi said.

Club CEO Brian Akankwasa said the promotion presents an opportunity to boost football development, tourism and business in the Kigezi sub-region. He added that the club still needs to upgrade infrastructure and establish a women's team to meet FUFA requirements.

Fans including Evaristo Tugeineyo, Rodgers Niwasasira, Brian Ariho and Davis Asiimwe welcomed the achievement, saying it would allow football lovers in Kigezi to watch top-tier Ugandan football without travelling long distances.

With two games remaining in the 2025/26 FUFA Big League season, Kigezi Home Boyz sit top of the table with 51 points and a goal difference of +16, ahead of Blacks Power FC, who also have 51 points but a +13 goal difference.