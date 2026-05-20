Sudan: Prime Minister Arrives in Ankara for High-Level Talks With Turkey

- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris arrived in Ankara on Tuesday evening leading a high-level "Hope Government" delegation.

Idris is scheduled to hold talks with the Turkish Vice President, followed by meetings of the joint economic committee co-chaired by the agriculture ministers of both countries, as part of efforts to strengthen Sudan's external relations with friendly and sisterly states regionally and internationally.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were received by senior Turkish officials, the Sudanese Ambassador to Turkey, and members of the diplomatic mission.

The delegation includes the Ministers of Finance, Agriculture and Irrigation, Minerals, Energy, as well as the Prime Minister's Special Representative, Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddig Al-Hafian, and his adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.