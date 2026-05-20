Ethiopia Establishing Multi-Agency Platform to Counter Hate Speech, Disinformation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is establishing a National Multi-Agency Platform to counter hate speech and disinformation, marking a significant step toward strengthening social cohesion, safeguarding democratic processes, and enhancing regional peace across the Horn of Africa.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and its Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism, CEWARN, brings together government institutions, civil society organizations, media representatives, technical experts, and international partners to build a coordinated national response against the growing spread of harmful online narratives.

The two-day workshop, held in Addis Ababa from May 18-19, 2026, focuses on strengthening early warning systems, improving institutional coordination, and enhancing rapid response mechanisms to address hate speech and disinformation, particularly during election and post-election periods.

The initiative comes at a critical time for Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa, where expanding digital connectivity, increased social media use, and emerging AI technologies are rapidly reshaping the region's information landscape.

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Opening the workshop, Fitsum Girma described the platform as both a national necessity and a shared regional responsibility.

He said Ethiopia is committed to taking a leading role in confronting the dangers posed by manipulated information and harmful digital content across the region.

"By openly acknowledging the grave national and regional challenges posed by hate speech and disinformation, we are taking a courageous step toward cleansing our shared information ecosystem and safeguarding peace, stability, and social cohesion for future generations," he stated.

Fitsum warned that toxic narratives are spreading "with alarming speed and scale," aggravating divisions, inciting violence, and weakening trust in democratic institutions.

He also expressed concern over the growing misuse of advanced technologies, including AI-powered voice cloning and fabricated digital content.

According to him, those trends are increasingly being used to manipulate public opinion and create confusion.

"These manipulative tactics are already actively undermining public trust in authentic information sources and intensifying the breakdown of social order," he cautioned.

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Participants at the workshop emphasized that misinformation has evolved beyond a media challenge and is now increasingly viewed as a serious governance, peacebuilding, and security concern with cross-border implications.

Director of IGAD CEWARN, Camlus Omogo noted that the digital age has blurred the line between truth and fabrication, weakening the effectiveness of traditional early warning systems across the region.

According to him, the newly established mechanism will enable stakeholders to jointly monitor risks, analyze emerging trends, exchange information, and coordinate timely responses.

"The cross-border nature of digital information flows requires strong coordination between local, national, and regional systems," he said.

Representing the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Chieck Conde described efforts to counter disinformation as fundamentally linked to peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

Meanwhile, Director of IGAD's Peace and Security Division, Commander Abebe Muluneh stressed that the platform is designed to prevent harmful narratives from escalating into violence and instability.

He also underscored the importance of responsible journalism in preserving peace and strengthening public confidence.

"Professional, independent, ethical, and objective media is crucial for peace," he said.

The establishment of the platform is expected to strengthen collaboration among national, regional, and international actors while improving Ethiopia's capacity to detect, monitor, and respond to emerging digital threats before they escalate into wider social or political crises.