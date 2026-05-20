Uganda: How Magogo Push for Shs290bn Budget Through Wife Among Was Shot Down

Fresh details have emerged showing that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) sought an additional Shs290 billion from government ahead of Uganda's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), but the request was halted following senior government intervention.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the Chairperson of the Communications and Promotions Subcommittee, Dr Dennis Mugimba, said Fufa had directly approached Parliament seeking additional funding under the education sector budget.

"During the budget formulation process by the government, the Federation of Uganda Football Association made a direct request to the Speaker of Parliament to have, I think it was over Shs200 billion included within the budget under the education sector," Mugimba said.

He explained that the move prompted intervention from the Minister of Education and Sports, First Lady Janet Museveni, who objected to the procedure used by the federation.

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"Now at a higher level engagement, the Minister of Education and Sports... called for a meeting and guided that that procedure was not appropriate," he said.

Mugimba noted that all funding requests for government agencies must go through the responsible sector ministry rather than being directly submitted to Parliament.

According to him, the request--later clarified to be over Shs290 billion--was ultimately rejected and not included in the national budget.

"So that issue was handled at that political level. The over Shs290 billion that Fufa wanted... did not take place," he said.

He added that allocations under the National Council of Sports (NCS) are strictly guided through approved ministry channels.

Weeks earlier, Fufa president Moses Magogo appeared before Parliament's Education and Sports Committee with a separate football funding proposal, which triggered debate over sports financing and government approval processes.

Magogo defended the approach, arguing that stakeholders were entitled to present funding proposals for consideration through parliamentary processes.

The budget disagreement has since fuelled wider discussions about sports governance and funding structures as Uganda prepares to host Afcon 2027.