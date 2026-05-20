Uganda: UPDF Officers, Soldiers Rally to Save Lives Through Blood Donation in Nakasongola

The Commander of the Motorised Infantry Division, Major General Charles Byanyima, has commended officers and soldiers of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) for participating in a blood donation exercise aimed at boosting blood supplies and saving lives in Nakasongola and beyond.

Speaking during the blood donation exercise held at Nakasongola Cantonment, Maj Gen Byanyima encouraged officers and soldiers to continue donating blood not only for the benefit of their families and friends, but also to support accident victims and patients suffering from various illnesses.

The exercise was organised by the UPDF Motorised Infantry Division in partnership with the blood bank programme under the Nakasongola Community Blood Crisis initiative. It attracted participation from personnel of the Motorised Infantry Division and the Uganda Air Force College Nakasongola.

"Continue donating blood not only for your own benefit and that of your families and friends, but also to save the lives of people involved in accidents and those suffering from various illnesses," Maj Gen Byanyima said.

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Colonel Ali James Uma, the Commandant of the Uganda Air Force College Nakasongola, said the donated blood would support Ugandans suffering from severe illnesses as well as mothers who lose blood during childbirth.

Lieutenant Doctor Simpson Ssemwogerere, a Medical Officer at Nakasongola Military Hospital, noted that the blood collected from soldiers would greatly support the hospital, especially during holiday seasons when the country experiences shortages in blood supplies.

Senior Nursing Officer Asha Shamirah Agip applauded the Cantonment leadership for effective mobilisation efforts that enabled a turnout of 250 donors on the first day of the exercise.

She also commended commanders for leading by example through personally taking part in the donation drive.

Agip further revealed that storage facilities have been established at Nakasongola Military Hospital to preserve blood supplies for future use.

She cautioned against individuals who charge patients for blood, emphasising that blood is provided free of charge.

The exercise also drew participation from the Division Training and Operations Officer, the Division Administration Officer, senior and junior officers, and soldiers, all united in the spirit of saving lives through voluntary blood donation.