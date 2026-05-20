Congo-Kinshasa: US Imposes Ebola-Related Travel Restrictions On Uganda, DRC and South Sudan

The United States government has imposed travel restrictions on people coming from Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan following the outbreak of Ebola in the region.

In a statement issued through the US Department of State, authorities said all foreign nationals who are not US residents and have been in any of the three countries within the past 21 days will not be allowed entry into the United States.

Under the new measures, the US government said it will also carry out strict screening of all travellers arriving from the affected countries.

The United States has further tightened border controls at airports and seaports, where passengers will undergo enhanced health checks before being cleared for entry.

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As part of its response, the US government has pledged US$13 million (about Shs48 billion) to support Ebola response efforts in Uganda and the DRC.

The funding will support laboratory testing, public awareness campaigns, safe burial procedures, contact tracing, and screening of travellers in and out of affected countries.

The assistance is being provided under the "America First Global Health Strategy," through which partner countries share health information with the United States.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 118 Ebola cases have been confirmed in the DRC within two weeks of the outbreak declaration, with more than 400 suspected cases under isolation and observation.

The Ebola strain has been identified as the Bundibugyo virus strain, which health experts say spreads rapidly and is considered highly dangerous.

Reports from the DRC have also raised concern after an American doctor working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly contracted the virus and is receiving treatment, with authorities considering evacuation for specialised care.